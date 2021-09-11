Nevada Fire Department displays steel from World Trade Center to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11

NEVADA, Iowa — People gathered at the Nevada Fire Department Saturday evening to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The evening included a piece of steel from the World Trade Center’s South Tower on display in front of the American flag and photos of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

The fire station also had the honor of escorting the piece of steel at the Cy-Hawk football game in Ames.

“We have the steel on display. It just so happens that the steel went to College GameDay and was on the stage. I had two firefighters escort it around throughout the day. So it’s had quite the whirlwind weekend for us,” said Chief Ray Reynolds of the Nevada Fire Department.

The fire station was permitted to hold the piece of steel from the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Fire Service Training Bureau. The department will return it Monday morning.