NEVADA, Iowa — The Camelot Theater in Nevada has come a long way since the Camelot Theater Foundation purchased the building in January 2022.

The foundation has been working to renovate the theater in multiple phases and with the help of grants and local donations it has been able to complete the first few phases of the renovation project.

Melissa Sly, the president of the non-profit Camelot Theater Foundation, said restoring the theater to its prime will make it a destination for Story County.

“It’s really the center of downtown, the heart of the Nevada Mainstreet District, so we feel like it’s important to have this type of venue that Story County is kind of lacking, something like this, and we’re just excited to bring people back downtown to see live shows and movies,” Sly said.

To learn more about the Camelot Theater and what shows and performances are coming up just visit the theater’s website.