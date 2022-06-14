Netflix is bringing back its 2021 smash hit ‘Squid Game’ in more ways than one. Earlier this week the series was picked up for a second season. Now the streaming service is launching a reality competition based on the Korean thriller.

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ will pit 456 competitors against one another in a series of challenges. Each eliminated player adds $100,000 to the prize pool with a total payout of $4.56 million dollars to the last person standing.

Netflix is casting for the series online right now. The site claims the show will have the largest cast in reality TV history with the promise of “a life-changing cash prize”.

‘Squid Game’ was a runaway hit for Netflix after its release in the fall of 2021. The series followed 456 contestants as they competed in a series of challenges with fatal consequences, leaving one contestant standing.