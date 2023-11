WHO 13 NEWS – A group of Iowans is coming together to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention. They’re calling it “Nerdvember.”

Weekly Weebs Podcast Host Tyler French sits down with Calyn Thompson on Today in Iowa to talk about the 12-hour livestream taking place on Saturday, Nov. 25 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

To tune into the Facebook livestream, click here.