DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines city councilwoman Indira Sheumaker took office last year, but has not been seen at city hall since March. A neighborhood group in her ward now wants her to step down before the next city council meeting.

Lower Beaver Neighborhood Association president Jeremy Geerdes called for Sheumaker’s resignation on Friday.

“She wants every citizen to be represented there, but if she doesn’t show up, there’s no representation for any of us,” Geerdes said. “The frustration has been growing for sometime, and in the last couple of weeks it has really accelerated. It became clear that it was time to act.”

Geerdes wants Sheumaker to resign before city council’s next meeting on July 17 or for councilmembers to vote for her removal. If neither one happens, Geerdes said he will pursue legal options to force Sheumaker out of office.

Sheumaker has not explained her absence, but her father told the Des Moines Register in April that she was in the hospital. Sheumaker also had an extended absence last summer, which she said was due to COVID-19 symptoms and depression.

Geerdes sympathizes with Sheumaker’s prior health concerns, but said it should not come at the expense of his neighborhood’s representation.

“Our hope is that she will find health and move forward with her life and do well with what she wants to do, but we need an effective Ward 1 city councilperson. We are not inclined to believe she can fulfill that responsibility at this time.”

Sheumaker did not return multiple requests for comment.