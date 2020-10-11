Neighbor Highlights Local Artists in Waterbury Art Walk

DES MOINES, Iowa — With many art fairs canceled this year, local artists have had a tough time selling their pieces. A Des Moines neighborhood decided to take things into its own hands and put on its own walkable art fair.

“This is the only thing I can think to do. Some people can sell at galleries but there’s no art fairs. So we thought come on, innovate. I wanted as many people in the neighborhood to join up so that they have a chance. We’ll just try to progress to keep adding people every time we do it,” said artist Rachel Tone, organizer of the Waterbury Art Walk.

The walkable art fair is in the Waterbury neighborhood in Des Moines. Twelve artists have booths set up in front of their homes, displaying all kinds of handmade work. Each house is only a few blocks from each other, so neighbors and customers were able to visit each booth and talk to the artists while still staying socially distant.

“I think it’s been really nice that we’ve gotten to meet some of our neighbors. I think that’s the most important thing and kind of brings the neighborhood together,” artist Georgia Calvert said.

The Waterbury Art Walk will have booths out Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.