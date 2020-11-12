Need Rising for Plasma Donations from People Who Have Recovered from COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — As COVID-19 cases continue to climb here in Iowa, LifeServe Blood Center says the need for convalescent plasma donations is critical.

Those who have tested positive for the coronavirus or have COVID-19 antibodies can donate convalescent plasma, which can be used to treat those currently fighting the virus.

LifeServe says this month has seen the highest convalescent plasma usage since the beginning of the pandemic and the need is expected to continue to rise.

“I think a lot of people don’t know how critical it is right now, we’ve seen in the last two weeks that the requests for convalescent plasma have almost doubled. And we’re envisioning that that’s going to double in the next couple of weeks,” said Danielle West, Director of Marketing & Public Relations at LifeServe. “We’ve been predicting this from the pan … from the start of the pandemic. And we’re estimating that this is only going to go up in the end of November and December.”

One plasma donation can help four people and you can donate every seven days.

If you’re interested in donating plasma or blood, click here for more information.