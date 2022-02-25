DES MOINES, Iowa — The 14th annual Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival is back and takes place Saturday at Horizon Event Center in Clive.

The event’s staff is excited to return this year as they have about 500 pounds of bacon ready for people to enjoy.

“This year’s theme is BaconGras. So we’re coming along with a Mardi Gras theme, we’ve got some great menu items. We’re bringing up a chef from Louisiana, he’s gonna make a Hambalaya, so it’s kind of like a jambalaya,” said host, Brooks Reynolds.

They will offer bacon ice cream, bacon cotton candy, and samples.

Throughout the day they will have nine different bands performing around the Horizon Event Center, a wrestling match, and of course a bacon-eating contest.

With this event being one of the last before the pandemic shut things down in February 2020, the longtime staff knows how much Iowans have missed their bacon.

“It will be gone probably before it gets over with I’m sure so get there early,” said Nick Jones, the CEO at Berkwood Farms.

Tickets are still available on their website and start at $50.