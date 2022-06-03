The Nebraska Humane Society has over 100 dogs available for adoption and needs help find them a good home.
The Nebraska Humane Society is located at 8929 Fort Street in Omaha, Nebraska, and is open from 10 AM-5 PM on Saturday and Sunday or 9 AM-7 PM during the weekdays. Available dogs are first come, first serve so call ahead at 402-444-7800 before traveling to see a particular dog.
All currently available dogs will be on the Nebraska Humane Society’s website, where you can read a lot more information on each dog such as their story, pricing, how long they have been at the shelter, exercise needs, leash manners, and playfulness.
Some available dogs
Link: Nebraska Humane Society Dog Adoption Application