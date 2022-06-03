The Nebraska Humane Society has over 100 dogs available for adoption and needs help find them a good home.

The Nebraska Humane Society is located at 8929 Fort Street in Omaha, Nebraska, and is open from 10 AM-5 PM on Saturday and Sunday or 9 AM-7 PM during the weekdays. Available dogs are first come, first serve so call ahead at 402-444-7800 before traveling to see a particular dog.

All currently available dogs will be on the Nebraska Humane Society’s website, where you can read a lot more information on each dog such as their story, pricing, how long they have been at the shelter, exercise needs, leash manners, and playfulness.

Some available dogs

  • Stromsburg: male, 4 years old
  • Sticky, male, 2 years old
  • Radar, male, 1 year, 4 months old
  • Nadine, female, 5 years old
  • Plymouth, male, 1 year old
  • Raven, female, 3 years old
  • Lager, male, 4 years old
  • Turbo, male, 1 year old
  • Gerald, male, 8 months old
  • Draco, male, 3 years old
  • Cookie and Coco, females, 2 years old
  • Pelican, male, 11 months old
  • Polo, male, 1 year old
  • Cavalier, male, 1 year old
  • Captain, male, 1 year old
  • Darth, male, 1 year old
  • Wall-E, male, 7 months old
  • Honey, female, 2 years old
  • Ms. Fowl, female, 1 year, 7 months old
  • Crimson, female, 8 years old
  • Kobe, male, 5 years old
  • Tank, male, 6 years old
  • Seve, male, 2 years old
  • Norman, male, 2 years old
  • Kona, female, 2 years old

Link: Nebraska Humane Society Dog Adoption Application