Nearly Half of Iowa Now in Drought Conditions

Des Moines, Iowa — The area of the state considered under drought conditions by the USDA doubled in the last week.

41% of the state is now considered ‘Abnormally Dry’ by the USDA, according to its weekly report. Just 19% of the state was categorized as ‘Abnormally Dry’ last week.

7% of the state is considered to be in ‘Moderate Drought’ conditions.

The USDA maps include all rainfall through Tuesday evening. Heavy rain fell across much of the state Thursday as the report was released. Though WHO 13 meteorologist Brett McIntyre points out that the rain didn’t fall in the areas of most need.

New this morning: Latest Drought Monitor which includes rain as of Tuesday.



Then an overlay of where the heaviest rain has fallen today. Not much help for the driest areas. 🙁 pic.twitter.com/bSoEncnMzr — Brett McIntyre (@BrettMcWx) July 9, 2020