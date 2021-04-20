Nearly Half of Iowa Counties Turned Down More COVID-19 Vaccine for This Week

DES MOINES, Iowa — When Iowa’s county health leaders turned in their requests for additional supplies of COVID-19 vaccine for this week, 43 of the 99 notified the state department of public health that they didn’t want any. That’s more than twice as many as those that turned down additional supply for the previous week.

Here are the 43 counties that did not want additional vaccine, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health:

Adams, Allamakee, Appanoose, Audubon, Buena Vista, Butler, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clay, Clayton, Crawford, Des Moines, Dickinson, Emmet, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Fremont, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Humboldt, Ida, Jackson, Jefferson, Keokuk, Kossuth, Louisa, Lyon, O’Brien, Palo Alto, Sac, Sioux, Taylor, Union, Van Buren, Wapello, Webster, Winnebago and Woodbury.

Here are the 20 counties that declined additional vaccine for last week:

Adair, Cass, Clay, Crawford, Davis, Decatur, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Humboldt, Jackson, Jefferson, Keokuk, Kossuth, Lyon, Osceola, Sac, Union, Webster, Winnebago, Woodbury.

The state department of public health reports that nearly 896,000 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which would represent approximately 43% of Iowa adults.

Sarah Ekstrand, IDPH public information officer, said in response to the 43 counties declining additional supply,

“It should be noted, that these counties are doing exactly what we have asked of them. That is, when a county cannot ensure the ability to administer all of the allocated doses, we ask them to decline doses so those doses can be allocated to areas of the state with a high demand. These counties will continue to receive a weekly allocation with the option to decline doses or accept doses as the need within each county may fluctuate. Counties also have the option of accepting a portion of their total allocation. We are working with counties and community leaders to determine where additional education and public awareness campaigns are needed to gain an understanding of the needs of each county’s unique population.”