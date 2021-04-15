Nearly $5,000 Stolen from Couple During Le Mars Gun Show

CUSHING, Iowa (KCAU) – A Cushing couple expected to have a fun and relaxing day in Le Mars, only to have all their earnings at a local gun show taken from their own booth.

“Never have ever dreamt of anything like this happening. We all watch each other’s stuff, take care of each other’s money. No one thinks about getting into somebody’s cash box,” said Jill Drugmiller.

Last Sunday at a gun show in Le Mars, nearly $5,000 was stolen from vendors Steve and Jill Drugmiller. During closing time, Steve was gathering his things when his box of cash was taken right off his table.

“It’s what my husband provides for us. He is having difficult times and he wants to make sure that I’m taken care of,” said Jill.

Steve was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and was given two months to live. Ever since he has been saving up money to leave behind for his wife and four kids.

“The last couple days, I’ve been angry. It affects everything I do. Haven’t wanted to see anybody, talk to anybody, and I was really surprised when my husband expressed those same feelings,” Jill said.

Jeremy McClure with the Sioux City Police Department said there hasn’t been any record of theft at gun shows in the Sioux City area, but there are some things for vendors to keep in mind for this weekend’s show.

“Obviously an event like that creates plenty of opportunity for thieves to strike so just be extra vigilant when you’re there,” McClure said. “Thieves know that this is a good opportunity to distract you and get access to that cash box so keep it locked, keep it somewhere safe, and try to keep an eye on it at all times.”

The Drugmillers ask for the money to please be returned to the Sioux City Police Department. They emphasize no questions will be asked.

If you would like to donate, you can at the GoFundMe page set up for the couple.