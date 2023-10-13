MANNING, Iowa — A restaurant in small-town Manning took home the big prize Friday for ‘Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin.’

Cliff’s Place, located on the historic main street, took home the title with their hand-breaded tenderloins. Each tenderloin is coated in flour and seasonings, dipped in buttermilk, and deep fried. The restaurant serves about 70 tenderloins a week.

Cliff and Vicki Waterbury began their restaurant journey in 1976 when they turned a storage room into a kitchen that they later opened in 1977. The restaurant grew — in 1987 they added a dining room, a small room for meetings and parties, and a 12 foot salad bar filled with homemade soups and salads. In 2007 their sons, Jon and Jim, took over the restaurant when Cliff passed away and now continue growing the family business.

The runner-up was The Roadhouse in Orange City, Stumpy’s Bar & Grill in Duncombe, Spillway Supper Club in Harpers Ferry and Tojo’s Bar & Grille in Jamaica.