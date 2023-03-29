DALLAS, TEXAS — The best player in women’s college basketball will be recognized on Wednesday with the most-coveted individual honor in the sport: the Naismith Trophy. The two favorites for the award will face one another on Friday in the NCAA Women’s Final Four – the University of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and the University of South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston.

Boston is the reigning Naismith Trophy winner. Her Gamecocks are undefeated on the season, looking for a second straight national championship. She is averaging 13.2 points, 9.8 rebound and 1.9 assists per game on the season.

Clark is hoping to follow in the footsteps of former teammate Megan Gustafson who won the trophy in 2019. Clark is third in the nation in scoring at 27.3 points to game and leads the nation in assists with 8.6 per game. She also averages 7.3 rebounds per game. On Sunday she became the first player in NCAA Tournament history – men’s or women’s – to record a 40-point triple-double.

Joining Boston and Clark on the list of finalists are Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley and Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist.

The women’s Naismith Award is scheduled to be presented live at 3:30pm on Wednesday, March 29th from Dallas, Texas – the home of the 2023 Women’s Final Four.

Women’s Naismith Award Finalists Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston