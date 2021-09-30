NBCUniversal-YouTube TV dispute may impact local viewers

WHO 13’s network partner, NBCUniversal, is advising all NBC network channels may be removed from YouTube TV if a deal isn’t reached on Thursday. As of Thursday morning, WHO 13 is still available on YouTube TV.

WHO 13 is not a part of these negotiations, but our channel could still be removed by YouTube TV as part of the dispute. This means local viewers could lose shows like the NFL’s Sunday Night Football and “The Voice,” along with WHO 13 News.

Other NBC-owned networks like USA, MSNBC, Bravo and Telemundo would also be removed from YouTube TV.

Providers like YouTube TV have retransmission agreements with the networks. As an affiliate of NBC, WHO 13 is swept up in the dispute but has absolutely no voice in the negotiation or control of the outcome.

You can still get NBC and WHO 13 programming free over the air with an antenna or by switching to another provider. You can also watch WHO 13 News streaming live on our website WHO13.com and the free WHO 13 News app.