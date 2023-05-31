DES MOINES, IOWA — The 2023 Principal Charity Classic runs June 2-4 with Champions Tour players navigating the rolling hills of Wakonda Club for a chance to claim the championship Sunday afternoon.

Aaron Krueger, PGA Professional and Director of Golf at Wakonda Club sat down with WHO 13 news anchor Elias Johnson to examine each hole and the strategy players rely on to navigate the William Langford-designed course, which opened in 1922.

This will be the final year players and spectators will experience the golf course in its current state before a major renovation ahead of the 2024 Principal Charity Classic.