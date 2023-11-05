SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A California homeowner woke up and found a wild coyote sleeping on an outdoor patio couch this past week.

The San Francisco resident called animal control officers out of concern that the animal was injured or unwell, according to officials. As it turns out, the coyote was just super comfortable.

San Francisco Animal Care and Control officer Laura Mullen responded to the call and said the coyote refused to move when the homeowner walked up to it.

“I approached the coyote and started talking to him, telling him that it was time to get up,” Mullen wrote on the agency’s Facebook page. “He looked at me, got up, took a big stretch and made his way to the edge of the yard.”

(Image courtesy San Francisco Animal Care and Control)

Mullen said the animal did not appear to be sick or injured.

“The coyote looked like a young healthy male that was probably recently kicked out of his den and was trying to make his way through the city,” she wrote.

The coyote eventually hopped over a wall to exit the yard and headed back to a more natural, wooded area.

Approximately 100 coyotes live in San Francisco, and this population has been consistent for the last 10-15 years, according to San Francisco Animal Care and Control.