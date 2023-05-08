SANTAQUIN, Utah (KTVX) — Just hours after a young father was killed in a tragic accident when a truck rolled on top of him at his Santaquin, Utah home, his wife discovered she was pregnant, family members say.

Jonathan Rodriguez, a 23-year-old father, and his 47-year-old mother were reportedly cleaning up the yard of the home Saturday, May 6, when police say the Rodriguez’s child climbed into the vehicle and pulled on the gear shift.

The gear was reportedly broken and able to move despite the truck’s engine being off, and the truck rolled backward onto Rodriguez and his mother.

The grandmother was reportedly airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. Officers performed life-saving measures on Rodriguez, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the incident, his wife, Daisy Rodriguez, found out she is pregnant with their third child, according to her sister Sara Munoz.

Munoz organized a GoFundMe for the family to help with funeral and medical expenses. In the fundraiser description, Munoz wrote the discovery of the pregnancy was “Jonathan’s last gift to [her] sister.”

Munoz provided this statement on behalf of her family:

All I can say is that we are so thankful for the love and support we have received from family, friends, neighbors, and strangers who have reached out to us during this difficult time. My sister was blessed with an amazing husband, but an even better father for his two boys. As far as his mom who is in the hospital, we are praying for a fast recovery Sara Munoz

To access the family’s GoFundMe, click here.