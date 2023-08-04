DALLAS (KDAF) – Whataburger has officially declared its own “day,” and to celebrate, participating locations are handing out free burgers.

The very first National Whataburger Day falls on Aug. 8, 2023, a date which marks the brand’s 73rd birthday.

“National Whataburger Day is dedicated to the incredible fans, Family Members and communities who have made us who we are today,” said Whataburger CEO Ed Nelson. “At Whataburger, we are so grateful to serve you up Goodness, 24/7.”

Active rewards members will be able to order their free burgers through the Whataburger app on Aug. 7-8, Whataburger said in a press release. To be considered “active,” members must have ordered on the app within the past 12 months.

Those without Rewards accounts can still get a free burger by signing up to become a member and making a purchase through the app before Aug. 7–8.

The offer is valid only once at participating Whataburger locations, no accompanying purchase necessary.

In addition to the burger offer, Whataburger will be celebrating its birthday by giving back to the community with their Whataburger Feeding Student Success charity. The company will be relieving $73,000 of school lunch debt for students with partner organization All for Lunch.

Whataburger first opened on Aug. 8, 1950, in “a portable metal building” in Corpus Christi, Texas.