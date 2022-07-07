NEW YORK (WPIX) – A man made a terrifying leap from elevated subway tracks in Brooklyn onto the roof of a building across the street while running from police.

Officers arrested Kendall Floyd, 25, a short time later on a slew of charges, including assault on a police officer. Floyd allegedly led officers on a chase before his arrest.

It started when police stopped a car near Humboldt Street and Debevoise Street on Wednesday around 4:10 p.m. Floyd allegedly “ flung his car door open, striking an officer in the arm and leg,” according to the NYPD. He ran away and was spotted at Broadway and Thornton Street, about three blocks away from where his car was stopped.

Floyd climbed a stanchion pole onto elevated subway tracks on Broadway, police said. A crowd gathered below and shouted at Floyd not to jump.

“Don’t do it, don’t do it, man,” someone on video posted to Twitter can be heard saying. “It’s not worth it.”

Despite the crowd’s pleas, Floyd “jumped a great distance onto the roof of a building,” injuring his leg, police said. Officers ran around a corner where one cop scaled a fence, video shows.

Police took Floyd into custody and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. The officer injured during the initial car stop was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Floyd was charged with reckless endangerment, official misconduct, false personation, two counts of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and a seatbelt violation.