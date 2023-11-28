(KTLA) — A recently posted Instagram video showing actor Bruce Willis reaching for and grasping the hand of his daughter is causing mixed reactions.

In the short video posted Friday, Willis’ daughter Scout is seen with her hand outstretched and smiling when she feels her dad’s touch. Reactions to the video have been mixed, however, with some fans saying it is an invasion of privacy.

“I can’t help but think he is being used by wife to get attention 😢 he can’t give consent,” hopeapplefinncooper posted.

“I feel like we shouldnt see him like this… He isnt a public figure anymore and deserves peace and privacy,” _houseofthewolves wrote.

Others supported the video and its transparency.

“I think people saying ‘this should be private’ are uncomfortable with the subject matter and how transparent the family is being about his diagnosis/status. I applaud them for exposing their family situation,” profound_bound posted.

“Dementia is nothing to be ashamed of … I don’t think his family is doing anything wrong. They just want to share the ups and downs of this wonderful actor …” happybaker12 said.

Earlier this year, Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which Johns Hopkins Medicine says is a common cause of dementia that occurs when nerve cells in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain are lost, causing the lobes to shrink.

Willis’s family has given regular updates on his condition after they released a statement saying he was diagnosed with FTD in February.

Last month, Willis’ friend Glenn Gordon Caron said the “Die Hard” actor had been rendered “incommunicative” by the disease.