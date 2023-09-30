(KTLA) – Toys “R” Us is looking to make a major comeback, announcing plans this week to expand its brick-and-mortar operations and add 24 new flagship stores in the country.

WHP Global, the parent company of the iconic toy store brand, is partnering with the Go! Retail Group to roll out its new U.S. stores beginning in 2024. The companies also hope to create new retail experiences for travelers by opening stores in airports and on cruise ships.

The first airport-based Toys “R” Us will open in November, at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, the company said.

WHP Global has been working to revitalize the Toys “R” Us brand since acquired a controlling stake in 2021.

“Since acquiring Toys “R” Us, we have increased our global retail footprint by more than 50% with openings in the United States, United Kingdom, India, Dubai, and Mexico,” said WHP Chief Executive Officer Yehuda Shmidman. “We now have over 1,400 stores and e-commerce sites across 31 countries, and as we head into 2024, we are excited to bring Toys “R” Us to consumers everywhere, whether you’re visiting one of our stores at Macy’s, at our flagships, in an airport, or onboard a cruise ship.”

A rendering released by WHP Global shows what the new Toys “R” Us locations may look like. (WHP Global)

Once a retail giant and pop-culture mainstay in the 1980s and ’90s, Toys “R” Us, like many beloved brands, struggled to adapt to the changing retail landscape. Prior to WHP’s acquisition, the last two physical Toys “R” Us locations closed in Jan. 2021.

Months later after WHP’s acquisition, a 20,000-square-foot flagship Toys “R” Us location opened at the American Dream shopping complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Smaller, physical store-within-store locations later opened inside Macy’s department stores nationwide.

The 24 new Toys “R” Us stores WHP is currently planning to open in the U.S. will follow a similar blueprint to the flagship location at the American Dream.

“The new flagship stores will serve as epicenters of immersive fun, providing customers with a destination to explore and discover the hottest toys,” the company said in its news release.

Aside from DFW, WHP has not said where the airport-based locations will be, nor has it said which cruise lines it will be partnering with in the expansion.