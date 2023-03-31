ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (WXIN) — More than 800,000 cleaning products are being recalled because they may contain a cancer-causing chemical impurity.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said the recall involves The Laundress Fabric Conditioners. They were sold online and at The Laundress, Bloomingdale’s, The Container Store, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target, Nordstrom, Jenni Kayne, Kith, Peruvian Connection, N.Peal, Brooklinen, and other major retailers nationwide from 2011 through November 2022.

Photo//CPSC

Products with the following lot codes are included in the recall:

Products with lot codes that begin with the letter F and the last four digits are numbered 9354 or less

Products with lot codes that begin with the letter H and the last four digits are numbered 2262 or less

Products with lot codes that begin with the letter T and the last four digits are numbered 5264 or less

This includes the following products:

Fabric Conditioner Baby Classic 2 fl oz

Fabric Conditioner Lady 16 fl oz

Fabric Conditioner Celebration 16 fl oz

Fabric Conditioner Number 10 16 fl oz

Fabric Conditioner Packette Classic 15ml

Fabric Conditioner Packette Baby 15ml

Fabric Conditioner Fresh Wash 16 fl oz

723 Fabric Conditioner 16 fl oz

Fabric Conditioner Aiden and Anais 16oz

Fabric Conditioner Crate & Barrel 33 oz

Fabric Baby Conditioner 16oz

Fabric Conditioner Classic 16 fl oz

5 gallon pail of Fabric Conditioner Classic

Bulk Fabric Conditioner 1LB

Bulk Fabric Conditioner Baby 1LB

Fabric Conditioner Classic Gallon

The recall was initiated because the products may contain ethylene oxide. This chemical impurity is a carcinogen that can cause adverse health effects if there is significant and direct long-term exposure. So far, no incidents have been reported.

The Laundress said most of the recalled products were already covered by a previous recall. The CPSC listing states that 730,000 of the 800,000 products were recalled on December 1, 2022.

In that cse, The Laundress recalled its laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products because they may contain bacteria.

As The Laundress urged in that initial recall, people should stop using the affected products, including the recalled fabric conditioners.

The CPSC said people who previously requested a refund in response to the December recall shouldn’t submit a new request. People who have yet to submit a request can send a photo of the lot code with their initials and the date written in marker or a receipt. After people get the refund, they should throw the product away.

People can contact The Laundress at 800-681-1915 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.