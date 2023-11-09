NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music phenom Jelly Roll might consider himself a pretty lucky guy. At 39 years old, he rose to the top of the charts and took home the coveted Best New Artist award at the 57th annual CMA Awards.

But it was broken before he even left Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Nexstar’s WKRN was live from the CMA After Party when the sound of glass breaking silenced the backstage area.

“Oh goodness, Jelly Roll just broke his award,” WKRN’s Stephanie Langston observed, as she and co-host Laura Schweizer looked off-screen to survey the damage.

“I’m sure they’ll make you another one,” Langston hollered to Jelly Roll.

“It’ll be OK!” Schweizer added.

Jelly Roll’s broken CMA Award, pictured backstage at the CMA After Party on Wednesday night. (Photo: WKRN)

Jelly Roll opened the show with a performance of his hit “Need a Favor” along with surprise guest Wynonna Judd, and closed the show with a performance of the Judds’ “Love Can Build a Bridge,” which he sang alongside K. Michelle.

One of the most memorable moments of the night was Jelly Roll’s rousing and encouraging speech while accepting his Best New Artist Award.

“There is something poetic about a 39-year-old man winning new artist of the year,” he said from the stage. “What’s in front of you is so much more important than what’s behind you.”

He continued that thought while speaking with WKRN backstage, minutes before his award fell to the ground.

“First of all, you are so much bigger than that moment … I promise it’s just a summer, I promise you things’ll turn around baby, I’m living proof. I’m a 39-year-old man with the New Artist of the year on the biggest night in country music after releasing 300 songs in his career. God is good.”