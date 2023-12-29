CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Professional golfer and North Carolina native Harold Varner III was arrested Thursday for driving while impaired, county records show.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, the 33-year-old Varner was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police at 7:24 p.m. in Charlotte.

Details regarding Varner’s arrest were limited. Nexstar’s WJZY has reached out to authorities for more information.

Court records obtained by local outlets show Varner blew a 0.16 Blood Alcohol Content on a breath test, which is twice the legal limit of 0.08.

Varner, who was born in Akron, Ohio, but raised in Gastonia, North Carolina, plays on the LIV Tour, where he finished seventh in the 2023 standings. He tied for 29th at last year’s Masters. He played collegiately for East Carolina and started his pro career in 2012.