(The Hill) – More than half of Americans in a new poll think former President Trump’s call for the Constitution’s election rules to be terminated should disqualify him from running for the White House in 2024.

A Quinnipiac University Poll released Wednesday found that 51 percent of registered voters think the former president’s recent comments should keep him off the 2024 ballot, while 40 percent say he shouldn’t be disqualified over the matter.

Broken down by party, 86 percent of Democrats and 52 percent of independents think the remarks should disqualify him, while just 17 percent of Republicans think the same.

Trump announced his 2024 bid shortly after the November midterm elections saw disappointing results for the GOP and losses in key races by some of Trump’s top endorsees.

Trump earlier this month took to Truth Social to argue that the 2020 presidential election saw “a Massive Fraud” that “allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

“Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!” Trump wrote.

His claims followed new discourse about Twitter‘s handling of a 2020 New York Post article on President Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

Trump has tried to walk back his comments and insist he wasn’t calling for the Constitution’s termination.

But he former president further wrote that “if an election is irrefutably fraudulent, it should go to the rightful winner or, at a minimum, be redone. Where open and blatant fraud is involved, there should be no time limit for change!”

The Quinnipiac poll also found Trump’s favorability has reached new lows among both Republican voters and voters at large, with just 31 percent of Americans reporting a favorable view of the former president.

Conducted Dec. 8-12, the poll surveyed 1,456 registered U.S. voters and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.