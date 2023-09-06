(KTLA) — Kourtney Kardashian Barker has revealed the family emergency that prompted her husband, Travis Barker, to delay his overseas tour and return home.

The POOSH founder posted a photo on Instagram of her holding hands with Barker with an IV in her arm.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” she wrote. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

She then explained the procedure she underwent for her unborn child.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” she continued. “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

She didn’t immediately release any other details about the procedure.

“Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

Travis then talked about the health scare on X, formerly Twitter, and also updated fans about the Blink-182 tour.

“God is great,” he exclaimed. “I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday.”

On Friday, the band announced they postponed several European show dates due to Barker’s family emergency.

The drummer and “The Kardashians” star revealed they were expecting a baby boy in late June, weeks after the couple announced they were pregnant at a Blink-182 show at L.A.’s BMO Stadium.

The couple tied the knot in 2022 in a lavish ceremony in Italy.

Travis has two children from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler. Kourtney has three children with ex-partner Scott Disick.