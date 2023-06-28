SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – An eight-week-old kitten, now named “Cactus,” was rescued Monday afternoon from a large underground electrical pipe in San Diego, animal officials said.

The rescue occurred in the Otay Mesa neighborhood, according to the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS).

Crews work to rescue a kitten trapped in an underground electrical pipe on June 26. (San Diego Humane Society)

A construction worker near the scene initially heard loud meowing, but could not find where the noise was coming from, according to SDHS.

That’s when SDHS was called and a Humane officer responded. A snare and other tools coated in cat food were used in the rescue attempt, but couldn’t reach the cat.

The unsuccessful attempt prompted Humane officers to contact Cal Fire San Diego and San Diego Gas & Electric for help.



“Traffic was redirected so a hatch opening near the pipe could be accessed, where the kitten could still be heard meowing loudly,” SDHS tweeted. “(SDG&E) entered the pit while (Cal Fire San Diego) ran a small hose into the other end of the pipe, using water to gently slide the kitten out.”

The kitten was rescued from the pit and taken to the Humane Society’s San Diego campus for a full check-up and care, animal officials said. Besides being wet and dirty, Cactus is doing well.

Once the kitten is ready for adoption, Cal Fire San Diego Captain Rudy Hernandez and his team plan to make Cactus the station’s cat, SDHS added.