(WJW) – Josh Duggar will remain behind bars until 2032 after the appeal of his child pornography case was officially denied, according to reports.

As reported by People and other news outlets, the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit stated in court documents last week that the former reality TV star will continue serving more than 12 and a half years in prison.

Duggar, who appeared with his family on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography back in 2021.

His lawyer filed an appeal last October, asking the court to overturn the ruling, according to The Associated Press.

His sentencing was extended earlier this year, meaning he won’t be up for release until Oct. 2, 2032.

According to jail records, Duggar is serving his sentence at FCI Seagoville Federal Prison in Texas.

“19 Kids and Counting” was canceled in 2015 due to resurfaced allegations that Duggar molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. The statute of limitations on any possible charges had expired, but his parents later said he confessed and apologized.