PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of a McLaren 720S — a sports car worth as much as $300,000 — crashed into the side of an office building in Portland, Oregon, at approximately 2:54 a.m. Sunday.

Portland Fire and Rescue spokesperson Christine Pezzulo told Nexstar’s KOIN that the firefighters who responded to the scene found one car crashed into the facade of a building in the Kerns neighborhood. The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.

No passengers were said to have been in the car at the time of the crash.

“It was a single vehicle that hit the front of a building breaking out the glass and damaging the facade of the structure,” Pezzulo said.

Video of the scene shows that numerous Portland Police Bureau officers responded to the crash. KOIN reached out to the PPB for more information but did not immediately receive a response.