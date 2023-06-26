NEWTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary and a family member were fatally stabbed in a Massachusetts home Sunday in what authorities believe was a random attack. Police worry that the killer or killers may be still at large.

Newton police were called to a home around 10:15 a.m. Sunday, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. Police said they were initially called after the couple failed to arrive at church earlier in the morning.

Officers found three people who had been stabbed and beaten to death inside the home. The DA’s office added there were signs of forced entry into the home.

While the victims have not yet been identified, the DA’s office said the third victim was the mother of one of the other victims. She also lived in the home.

“Their 50th anniversary was to be celebrated in a blessing after communion at the 10 a.m. Mass,” the Rev. Dan Riley, of Our Lady Help of Christians, told a local news station. “I can’t go into the details about who discovered them — but we became notified, and myself and a number of the staff spent the day there.”

He described the three people killed as “three beloved parishioners — salt of the earth people, just great, great people.”

No suspect information has been released as of Monday night.

Authorities are investigating another attempted break-in at a home roughly half a mile away, but it’s unclear if the two incidents are connected.

State police are asking those who live in the area to remain vigilant, check their doors and window locks, and check surveillance video from their home and contact police if anything unusual was captured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.