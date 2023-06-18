MILWAUKEE (AP) — A bus driver was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence while transporting the Pittsburgh Pirates from Chicago to Milwaukee for their weekend series with the Brewers.

Illinois State Police said the driver was traveling away from officers seeking to escort the bus on its trip to Milwaukee late Thursday night. Troopers said they observed more erratic driving and eventually stopped the bus on the right shoulder of Interstate 94 in Chicago.

Police said the driver was arrested after they observed “multiple signs of impairment.” The driver isn’t a Pirates employee but was contracted to drive the team to Milwaukee after the completion of their series with the Chicago Cubs.

Pirates senior vice president of communications Brian Warecki said in a statement that “we are deeply concerned” about what took place.

“The important thing is that all of our personnel arrived in Milwaukee safely,” Warecki said. “Buses are contracted out to a local provider, which was consistent with this trip, and we are now in communication with the appropriate parties regarding this matter.”