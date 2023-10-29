SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) — Matthew Perry, well known for his role as Chandler Bing on the iconic TV series “Friends,” died on Saturday, according to multiple reports. He was 54.

The news came as a shock to many, leaving fans devastated at his passing.

In honor of his career, here are a few movies you may not remember Matthew Perry starred in.

17 Again (2009)

Perry played the role of Mike O’Donnell in the comedic film “17 Again.” The movie switches between young Mike O’Donnell, played by Zac Efron, and the older version played by Perry.

A movie description by Warner Bros. says Mike is “miraculously transformed” into being 17 again but with the perspective of his older self. The film was one of the newer movies Perry starred in, as much of his career was centered in the 90s and early 2000s.

The Ron Clark Story (2006)

Perry also starred as the main character in the 2006 film “The Ron Clark Story,” playing the character of a suburban elementary school teacher who transfers to an inner-city school in Harlem.

The drama strayed from his usual comedic roles and won Perry his first Golden Globe nomination for his role in the film, according to IMDb.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Perry played Oz Oseransky in the comedy crime film “The Whole Nine Yards.”

As IMDb explains, Oseransky learns his new neighbor, Jimmy ‘The Tulip’ Tudeski — played by Bruce Willis — is a “former mob-contract-killer-turned-police-informant upon whose head the Hungarian mob has put a steep price.”

The movie was followed by a sequel called “The Whole Ten Yards” released in 2004.

Almost Heroes (1998)

In a Western comedy, Chris Farley and Perry play the roles of two explorers who are rivals of Lewis and Clark.

The two fictional characters, Bartholomew Hunt and Leslie Edwards, attempt to cross the western frontier in order to reach the Pacific Ocean first, according to the IMDb summary. This was the last lead role Farley played before his death, IMDb says.

Fools Rush In (1997)

Categorized as a romance, drama, and comedy, Perry joined Salma Hayek in playing the leading roles of Alex and Isabel in the movie “Fools Rush In.”

The film, which is called “underrated” and “under-appreciated” in IMDb reviews, follows the story of a one-night stand that leads to a pregnancy and then to marriage.

Perry and Hayek were nominated for the American Latino Media Arts Awards (ALMA Awards) for their performances in the film.

Other TV Series

While Perry starred as a lead in several films, he was best known for his roles in television. He received Emmy nominations for his role in “Friends” and his appearances in “The West Wing,” according to the Associated Press.

He was in several other TV series including “The Odd Couple,” “Growing Pains,” “Scrubs,” “Beverly Hills 90210,” “Cougar Town,” “Go On,” “The Good Wife,” and “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.”

Perry most enjoyed acting with a live audience, according to an AP interview. He told AP in 2015, “My performance never got better than when there was an audience there.”