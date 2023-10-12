(WHTM) — Little Sleepies has issued a recall of their Sleepyhead Loveys and Bandana Bibs due to a choking hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

According to the commission, the care instruction label on the products can detach and possibly cause young children to choke.

The recall affects 450,000 products that were sold in the U.S. and about 3,331 sold in Canada. The recalled loveys and bibs were sold online and at stores nationwide from February 2021 through September 2023.

Loveys are security blankets for children, while bibs protect a child’s clothes while eating or teething. Both come in a variety of designs and colors.

Two incidents of detached labels have been reported to the California-based company, though there have been no injuries so far.

The commission is telling consumers to immediately take the recalled loveys and bibs away from children and remove the label or return the recalled products using pre-paid shipping from the company for a full refund.

Recalled Sleepyhead Lovey (Shown in the Star Pattern) (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Bandana Bib (Shown in Banana Pattern) (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

For more information, consumers can contact Little Sleepies online at www.littlesleepies.com/pages-recall or at www.littlesleepies.com and click on “Product Recall.” They can also email Little Sleepies at hello@littlesleepies.com or call toll-free at 866-330-3353 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.