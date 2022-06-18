A spokesperson for the airport said all three travelers were treated for cuts and scrapes before continuing on their journeys. (Getty Images)

(KRON) – Three people were injured on Friday night at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) after being attacked by a man wielding a sharp weapon, according to an SFO spokesperson and San Francisco Police Department.

A suspect was arrested following the attack, police say.

At approximately 6:00 p.m. the man drove a vehicle to SFO and entered the pre-security area of the International Terminal, which is accessible to the public. He then walked through the departure terminal and took out the weapon, police say.

The man then assaulted three passing travelers with the sharp object, according to Doug Yakel, the public information officer for San Francisco Airport.

The SFPD was not able to confirm the weapon used, but witnesses described it as an edged weapon resembling a machete. The SFPD currently believes the attack was a random and isolated incident, and the suspect did not appear to know the victims.

All three of the injured passengers were treated for cuts and scrapes before continuing on their journeys. Yakel said there was no other impact to airport operations.

The SFPD has not released the identify of the suspect, and the charges are still pending due to the active investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.