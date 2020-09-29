National Coffee Day Celebrated in Iowa

IOWA FALLS, Iowa — It’s National Coffee Day, as if coffee drinkers need an excuse. There was a late-afternoon line inside the Coffee Attic and Book Cellar in Iowa Falls.

“We offer a variety of very tasty beverages hot, iced, or frozen,” said Kat Bissell, owner of The Coffee Attic. “We have a selection of pastries as well as a breakfast and lunch menu on a panini grill.”

Bissell learned the business from the people who founded this shop, Bob and Jan Morton. They got her ready to buy the operation by giving her lots of mentoring.

“The Coffee Attic opened in 2001 at a smaller location on a side street here in Iowa Falls. In 2005 it moved to this larger location and we were able to expand with the books,” said Bissell. “I joined the Coffee Attic team in 2006 and was mentored by the owners Bob and Jan Morton for ten years before purchasing it from them.”

The physical space of the business has an “attic” located in the rear of the store. Beneath that is the “Book Cellar,” a place where you can buy books starting at $1.

“We have a really nice variety of religion, children’s, non-fiction, and some of our friends’ books,” said Bissell. “Frozen drinks in the summertime, hot drinks in the winter time, right now, pumpkin spice is very popular.”

This business like many others had to weather the COVID19 Pandemic. There was a time when curbside to go was the only option. That mean less hours for employees. Bissell said she saw employees pull together through this tough time.

“The younger ones gave the hours to the older ones they have families to feed,” said Bissell. “They would come to me and say I have a parent, that’s gonna take care of me, but that person is an adult they need this job more than I do.”

Travel Iowa put out a list with Coffee places to check out. That included Java Joe’s and Zanzibar’s in Des Moines and Saint’s Rest in Grinnell.

Check out the Travel Iowa list of Coffee Shops Here.

Check out The Coffee Attic and Book Cellar here.