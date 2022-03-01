Do you use a weather app to look at the weather on your smartphone? If so, you are using NOAA’s satellite data. Today, March 1st at 3:38 PM (central) the window for launching NASA and NOAA’s newest satellite, GOES-T, begins. The launch will take place at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

GOES stands for Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite and this GOES-T will take the place of GOES-17 which has been experiencing performance issues with its cooling system. Once GOES-T makes it into orbit and is checked out to ensure it is working properly, it will get the name GOES-18. It will orbit with the U.S.’s west coast, Mexico, Central America, and the Pacific Ocean.

“This satellite is in a series of satellites, which are the most advanced satellites that we have in geostationary orbit at this time. These satellites provide weather information, not only to meteorologists and the weather community but also to every single person.” said Kevin Fryer, GOES Program Chief of Staff.

The first satellite in the series, GOES-R, was launched on November 19, 2016 and it’s been over 60 years since the first ever weather satellite was launched.

You can watch today’s launch here.