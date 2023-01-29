GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — The names of the passengers who passed away in a van accident early Friday morning have been released.

Ervin Borntreger, 22; Marlin Borntreger, 1; Emma Borntreger, 4; and Rebecca Borntreger, 2 all passed away from the injuries they sustained in the crash.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the van, which contained 14 people, was traveling westbound on Highway 20 near mile marker 189 when the driver lost control on the ice and snow covered road. The van entered the median, rolled over, and came to rest in the eastbound lanes.

Nine other people were injured during the crash and were transported to nearby hospitals.

The Iowa State Patrol said none of the passengers were wearing seatbelts and the child passengers were not in child restraints during the crash.