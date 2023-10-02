FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge Police have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday.

At around 8:42 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of 3rd Ave. NW. When officers arrived on scene they discovered Jason A. Ruffridge, 44, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite live-saving measures, Ruffridge died from his injuries at the scene.

No suspects or arrests have been made in the case. Fort Dodge Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at (515)573-7788 or contact Webster County Crime Stoppers at (515)573-1444 or online.