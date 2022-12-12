DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are releasing the name of the man who was shot-and-killed outside a Drake neighborhood restaurant over the weekend. Tyrone Livon Hutchins, 35, died at a Des Moines hospital on Saturday after he was shot earlier in the day outside of Rico’s in the 2300 block of University of Avenue.

Police were called to the scene at 5:46pm on Saturday on a report of a shooting. When they arrived they found Hutchins lying on the ground, the victim of a gunshot wound. A second person – a 29-year-old woman – was also injured in the shooting. She was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital and was treated and released for a minor injury.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police say there have been claims that the shooting was an act of self-defense. No arrests have been made but two guns were taken at the scene by police.

Hutchins’ death is the 17th homicide of the year in Des Moines.