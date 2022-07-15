DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department on Friday released the identity of the 35-year-old man who was hit-and-killed by a car Thursday night.

The victim, Dustin Jay Atkinson, was struck by a car when crossing the street at Indianola Ave. Atkinson was transported to a nearby hospital but later passed away from his injuries.

The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department medics responded to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle around 10:42 p.m. near the intersection of Indianola Ave. and Pioneer Road. The driver of the vehicle did attempt to swerve to avoid hitting Atkinson, according to law enforcement.