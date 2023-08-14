PLEASANT HILL, Iowa – Officials have released the name of a man who was shot to death by a Pleasant Hill police officer on Saturday.

The man has been identified as 25-year-old Bradley Van Heeswyk of Des Moines, according to a news release from the Pleasant Hill Police Department.

Officers with PHPD responded to the 400 block of Pleasant Circle around 1:00 p.m. Saturday after receiving calls concerning a man shooting a gun. Officers engaged with the armed man, later identified as Van Heeswyk, before Officer Steven Burroughs fired his weapon to stop the threat.

Life-saving measures were administered and Van Heeswyk was taken to Mercy Hospital where he later died.

No one else was injured.

Police say Van Heeswyk killed two family dogs prior to the incident with officers.

Officer Burroughs is on paid administrative leave, per department policy, while the incident is being investigated. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting.