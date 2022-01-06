Naked man runs from Cedar Rapids police after allegedly causing two crashes this morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — A man caused two wrong-way crashes on a Cedar Rapids highway on Thursday morning, then stripped naked and tried to run from the scene before being taken into custody.

KWWL reports that the man was driving the wrong way on I-380 when he caused two crashes including one that overturned a semi. After the second crash, the man reportedly stripped naked and ran from police across the highway. He was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The man’s name has not been released.