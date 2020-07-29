Mystery Seeds from China Arriving in Iowa, State Ag Officials Warn the Public to Not Plant Them

DES MOINES, Iowa — Small packages of seeds from China have made their way to at least 27 states in the U.S, including Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture got its first call about these seeds last Saturday and it is expecting more to come.

These small packages are often mislabeled as jewelry or tools, but inside is an unlabeled bag of seeds.

Investigators believe this is a part of a consumer scam called “brushing.” This is when a perpetrator gets enough of a person’s identification to set up a fake account and puts that person’s name on an online marketplace.

The perpetrator then will send something to a person’s address to make them appear to be a verified buyer. This will ultimately help the perpetrator rank higher on e-commerce sites and paint a more legitimate appearance for their profiles.

This is not the first time a scam like this has occurred in the U.S.

In 2018, a Massachusetts couple told the Boston Globe they were receiving multiple mysterious packages from Amazon that included things such as USB-powered humidifiers to rechargeable dog collars.

An Amazon representative told this couple the items were paid for with a gift card with no sender’s name, and that their information was being used to manipulate Amazon buyer reviews.

If you get this small package, the Department of Agriculture suggests calling them immediately and to not plant or eat these seeds.

State Seed Control Official, Robin Pruisner, said these seeds can be seed-borne, transmit diseases, or a plant pathogen and can ultimately be something that’s detrimental to Iowa agriculture.

“We take our seed very seriously because of our agricultural economy, and we don’t want to unintentionally introduce something in the environment that could be a problem for us in the long run,” Pruisner said.

If you have already planted these seeds, Pruisner said to pull them up as soon as possible.

“What we ask them to do is pull it up and destroy it, put it in the garbage, burn it, but get it out of the environment as soon as possible,” Pruisner said. “So that if it is something we don’t want here, we can deal with it on that small scale.”

If you receive this small package, call the Department of Agriculture at 515-281-5321.