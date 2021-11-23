Mystery company pulling out of Woodward warehouse plans

WOODWARD, Iowa — A major warehouse plan in Woodward that was announced in October, rumored to be an Amazon facility, was canceled on Friday.

The warehouse was going to be at the interchange of Iowa Highways 141 and 210, but now Woodward will have to look for another company to fill the acreage. The company, according to the grant application, was going to employ 1,000 people. It also would have provided millions of dollars to the city, county and school district through tax revenue.

Woodward’s mayor could not say who the company was, but he did say that this is not how he wanted it to go.

“We are very disappointed. It would have been a huge feather in our hat for Woodward,” said Mayor Todd Folkerts. “The amount of tax roll revenue would have been a boom for us. As I have said before, we are not down and out, just down a little bit.”

He also outlined the reason why the company backed out of the plan.

“The company that would be the ultimate tenant had a deadline for occupancy. As we didn’t get things done, the deadline could not be met by the contractor,” said Folkerts. “We knew up front that they had a very aggressive timeline.”

While the economic impact would have been huge and is a loss for the city, the mayor remains optimistic that eventually a company will fill those shoes.

“We are going to dust ourselves off,” said Folkerts. “We are always looking for companies to come and invest in Woodward and look at our eco-park. It is still there, that has not changed. We fully intend to keep searching for projects to come here.”