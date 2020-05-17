Mysterious Illness Linked to COVID-19 in Children Confirmed in Eastern Iowa

IOWA — The medical community is keeping a close eye on a new COVID-19-linked illness affecting children.

A spokesperson from MercyOne confirmed Iowa’s first case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, in eastern Iowa.

A CDC report says the syndrome is associated with COVID-19 and that the cases so far appeared in children who tested positive for the virus. At least three young people have died in New York, where more than 100 cases have been reported, according to NBC News.

MercyOne says the most distinctive symptom of MIS-C is a persistent fever for more than three days. Other symptoms include inflammation, rash and gastrointestinal issues.

“Parents should not be afraid. It is extremely rare and the [CDC] advisory says that and parents should not be afraid. They should just know their child, and if they’re running a fever, keep an eye on it. Whenever they have a question, reach out to their family doctor or pediatrician,” said MercyOne spokesman Gregg Lagan.

A group of pediatric doctors and health care workers first reported this case in Iowa on Friday. They have not released any information about the patient or said exactly where this first case was reported.

The CDC says it is currently unknown if multisystem inflammatory syndrome is specific to children or if it also occurs in adults. There is also limited information currently available to the CDC about treatment for MIS-C.