IOWA — After spring-like heavy rain and storms Sunday night, temperatures reminiscent of Spring have continued across the state to start the week, with widespread highs in the 50s and a decent amount of sunshine.

Winter isn’t over just yet, however, and could reappear just in time to cause issues with travel to St. Louis for the Missouri Valley Conference basketball tournament at the end of the week.

A powerful low-pressure system is expected to develop and pass well to the south of Iowa, putting much of Missouri in the crosshairs for heavy rain, and northern Missouri, as well as SE Iowa, potentially in the line of some heavy, wet March snow.

Thursday’s weather looks to be generally quiet across most of Iowa and Missouri, with the exception of increasing winds in advance of the storm. Travel to St. Louis for Northern Iowa’s noon tipoff on Thursday should be relatively unaffected by the weather, but drivers should note the potential for some breezy conditions.

Travel for Drake’s 6 PM Friday game is another story. Late Thursday afternoon and evening, rain and heavy rain will begin to spread across Central and Northeast Missouri, closer to midnight and into Friday morning, the northern edge of this snow may change to snow, including into southeast Iowa.

Later Friday morning and into the afternoon, the snow could become widespread between areas like Ottumwa, Iowa and Quincy, Missouri and could become heavy at times. This will likely be a heavier, wet snow as we typically expect in March, and could greatly impact and slow travel to St. Louis.

It remains a little early to talk specific totals, but it is safe to say the axis of heaviest snow would be directly in the path to and from St. Louis on Friday for Panther and Bulldog fans.

For those planning to head to St. Louis to watch Drake play, it is worth considering making the trip on Thursday afternoon, if you’ve already taken off work for Friday.