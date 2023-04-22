DES MOINES, IOWA — The cold temperatures did not stop music fans from lining up at local record stores.

Record Store Day started back in 2008. It’s a day for independent record store owners to celebrate music and bring in music fans.

People lined up at ZZZ Records on Ingersoll and Marv’s in East Village to get their hands on vinyls.

Some were in line as early as midnight on Saturday morning. Some braved the long hours and slept outside the record shops.

For fans and vinyl collectors, they say it’s worth the wait.

“I think we have a good community with record collecting and the music scene to in town,” Emily Newton, one of the people waiting outside of ZZZ records. “It’s just kind of exciting to see people get excited about vinyl because it is so popular. I think vinyl keeps outselling CDs that’s really cool.”