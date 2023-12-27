MURRAY, Iowa – One teacher’s love and care for her students is always felt at Murray Community Schools.

Heather Pate loves teaching in the small district because it allows her to get to know all her students.

“She’s just a great teacher all around,” Morgan Keller, a senior at Murray High School, said. “She helps you if you don’t understand something, like with every student. No student gets left out.”

“She made it a point to know every single student that walked in her classroom,” Cejay Kent, a senior student, said. “She made sure everyone knew they were cared about.”

“She’s a big role model to me. I want to grow up to be just like her,” Anna Aschan, another senior student, said. “Everything she does, it’s what I inspire to be like.”

And students are able to connect with her.

“My goal as a teacher is to be there for them whether it be academically, emotionally, anything,” Mrs. Pate said. “Any kind of support I can give them.”

Students really needed that support a couple of years ago when three of their classmates were killed in a crash.

“She was like the rock for everybody,” Keller said. “I mean if you needed to go in and talk or were having a bad day about it, she’ll talk to you about anything.”

“This class and I have been through so much, so much. The grief, it was overwhelming a lot of the times, and the kids would just need a break,” Mrs. Pate explains. “So they would come and see me, and we would have those few moments to cry and then move on. But it still lingers especially with this class this year, and they would’ve been seniors and now they’re trying to maneuver their senior year without them.”

It’s been tough to do, but students say Mrs. Pate has made it easier. It’s why they nominated her for the Golden Apple.

“Thank you so much for believing in me as much as I believe in all of you,” Mrs. Pate said as she accepted the award. “I love you so much. Thank you.”

Love that’s given.

“She’s the most caring person I know,” Keller said.

And love that’s received.

“This award meant a lot,” Mrs. Pate said. “It was probably the best thing I’ve ever gotten, just to know that it came from the hearts of my kids.”

Mrs. Pate has been teaching English at Murray for six years. She lives in Waukee and commutes an hour there and back every day.