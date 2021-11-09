Murdered Fairfield Spanish teacher to be remembered at community prayer vigil

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — The town of Fairfield will come together Tuesday night to remember a teacher who was murdered last week.

Nohema Graber, 66, was found dead last week in a Fairfield park where she routinely took walks. She was a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School where she was loved by many students, parents, and staff.

She didn’t start as a teacher. Graber was a flight attendant, who according to her obituary, eventually became one of the first women in Mexico to train to fly passenger jets. She raised three children.

There will be a public prayer service and vigil to remember her at the Fairfield High School auditorium at 7:00 p.m. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Two of Graber’s students have been charged with murder in her death.

